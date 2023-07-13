Arlington Partners LLC Raises Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 196.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 4.7% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 116,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,465,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $582,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TT. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $201.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $172.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.47.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

TT opened at $194.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.70. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $125.26 and a fifty-two week high of $197.39.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.86%.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $427,804.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,681.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

