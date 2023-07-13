MV Capital Management Inc. Sells 186 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

MV Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,279. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,279. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC stock opened at $127.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.84. The company has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.31 and a 52-week high of $176.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.38.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

