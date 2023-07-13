Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Acquired by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 166.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 44,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after buying an additional 22,526 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $811,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Price Performance

Global Payments stock opened at $108.88 on Thursday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.27 and a 12-month high of $136.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.29.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -212.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Global Payments from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.30.

Global Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.