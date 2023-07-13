MV Capital Management Inc. Buys 59 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 281.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DPZ. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 58.8% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 90.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $335.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $409.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $357.29.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $388.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $326.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $285.84 and a 52-week high of $426.44.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.27. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.32%.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.