Vulcan Forged PYR Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.76 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for about $3.15 or 0.00010280 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $88.39 million and approximately $3.76 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00016979 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00019828 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014023 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,594.61 or 0.99981206 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.08506093 USD and is down -3.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $3,764,342.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

