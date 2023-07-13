Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Stake Increased by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 3,461.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Loews by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,831,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $865,140,000 after buying an additional 88,346 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Loews in the 4th quarter valued at about $420,569,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Loews by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,630,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,101,000 after purchasing an additional 17,451 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Loews by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,570,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,288,000 after purchasing an additional 40,726 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,292,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,404,000 after buying an additional 151,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Loews in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $26,686.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,292 shares in the company, valued at $185,339.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 474 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $26,686.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,339.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 34,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.93 per share, with a total value of $1,362,394.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 243,918,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,495,753,394.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 259,796 shares of company stock worth $14,119,786. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L stock opened at $60.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.64. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.36 and a fifty-two week high of $63.24.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 7.68%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

