MV Capital Management Inc. Purchases 387 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 307.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CF Industries by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,026,000 after buying an additional 2,017,325 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,602,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CF Industries by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,971,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,954,000 after buying an additional 894,857 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 234.5% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 524,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,726,000 after buying an additional 368,017 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in CF Industries by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,144,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,034,684,000 after acquiring an additional 354,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CF shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CF Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.93.

In other news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,403.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF opened at $72.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.03. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $119.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The company’s revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.70%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

