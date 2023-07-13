MV Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 47.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at $39,991,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lennar by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,962,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,123,000 after purchasing an additional 415,350 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Lennar by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 667,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,401,000 after purchasing an additional 323,531 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Lennar by 65.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,127,000 after purchasing an additional 312,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter valued at $28,256,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of LEN opened at $128.28 on Thursday. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $69.90 and a 52-week high of $128.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.53.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The construction company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.62. Lennar had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $1,310,553.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,556 shares in the company, valued at $32,861,731.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

