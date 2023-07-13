MV Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 370.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MOS. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mosaic Stock Performance

MOS opened at $35.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.07. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $63.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.14). Mosaic had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.53.

Mosaic Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report).

