Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 82.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 598 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,173,000 after purchasing an additional 19,798 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on EW. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.7 %

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.52, for a total transaction of $452,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,363.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $1,673,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.52, for a total value of $452,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,363.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 236,031 shares of company stock worth $20,758,702. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock opened at $93.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $107.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.90. The stock has a market cap of $56.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

