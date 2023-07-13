MV Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,008 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 168.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 6,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on BEP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

NYSE BEP opened at $29.57 on Thursday. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $24.13 and a 1 year high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of -55.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.29.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.65 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 1.19%. Analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -254.72%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

