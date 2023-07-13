MV Capital Management Inc. Has $784,000 Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,660 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.3% during the first quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 898 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at $130,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 8,789 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.4% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,331,733 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,101,954,000 after purchasing an additional 292,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at $411,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:UNH opened at $451.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $479.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $486.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNH. Truist Financial cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $627.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, SVB Securities lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.16.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

