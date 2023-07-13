Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Raises Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $15,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Fastenal by 617.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAST stock opened at $58.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.06. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $59.43. The company has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.79%.

In other Fastenal news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FAST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.57.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

