Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Boosts Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $13,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.88.

Insider Activity

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $1,587,714.48. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 381,289 shares in the company, valued at $57,376,368.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $1,587,714.48. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 381,289 shares in the company, valued at $57,376,368.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,387,124.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,422,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,479 shares of company stock worth $13,775,178. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $146.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 83.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.65 and its 200 day moving average is $127.63. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $205.73.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $692.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.30 million. Research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Articles

