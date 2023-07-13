Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Bought by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $11,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,506,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,440,000 after acquiring an additional 245,610 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $103.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.92. The stock has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.09, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.10. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $57.84 and a 52-week high of $113.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $832.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.06 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HZNP shares. TheStreet downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Saturday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.82.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

