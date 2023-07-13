MV Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 45.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,396 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 39,504 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.3% in the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,638 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the period. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.4 %

VZ opened at $34.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.72 and a 12-month high of $51.17.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

Verizon Communications Profile



Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

