Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of TC Energy Put Options (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 16,157 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,446% compared to the average daily volume of 1,045 put options.

TC Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:TRP opened at $39.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.85. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $36.79 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 13.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 224.80%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRP. TheStreet upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TC Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 23.8% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 36,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,356 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

