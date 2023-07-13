Mr. Cooper Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 10,613 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,637% compared to the typical daily volume of 284 call options.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $1,054,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,114,210.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 13,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 44,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 19,490 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 255,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,483,000 after buying an additional 126,992 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 166.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 15,188 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $51.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.56. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52-week low of $36.68 and a 52-week high of $51.97.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $330.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.93 million. Research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

