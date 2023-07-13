Mr. Cooper Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 10,613 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,637% compared to the typical daily volume of 284 call options.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.
Insider Transactions at Mr. Cooper Group
In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $1,054,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,114,210.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Mr. Cooper Group
Mr. Cooper Group Stock Up 2.0 %
Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $51.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.56. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52-week low of $36.68 and a 52-week high of $51.97.
Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $330.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.93 million. Research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.
About Mr. Cooper Group
Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.
