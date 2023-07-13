Enbridge Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 20,216 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,036% compared to the typical volume of 1,779 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enbridge

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Stock Performance

ENB stock opened at $36.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $74.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.84. Enbridge has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.58.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 295.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ENB. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

