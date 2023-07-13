O-I Glass Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,354 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,039% compared to the average volume of 75 call options.

O-I Glass Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE OI opened at $22.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.22. O-I Glass has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $23.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.35.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.46. O-I Glass had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O-I Glass

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the fourth quarter worth $26,558,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,291,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,866 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 3,268.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,108,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,685 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 145.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,763,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,661 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 2,630.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 869,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,721,000 after purchasing an additional 838,000 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.56.

O-I Glass Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.