JOANN Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 8,243 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,658% compared to the typical volume of 469 call options.

JOANN Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JOAN opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54. The company has a market cap of $45.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.76. JOANN has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $11.55.

Get JOANN alerts:

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $478.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.60 million. JOANN had a negative return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 10.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JOANN will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

JOAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of JOANN from $3.50 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of JOANN from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of JOANN from $3.50 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of JOANN in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of JOANN from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

In other JOANN news, Director Marybeth Hays bought 22,300 shares of JOANN stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.13 per share, with a total value of $25,199.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,470.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Marybeth Hays purchased 22,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.13 per share, for a total transaction of $25,199.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,664 shares in the company, valued at $50,470.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Sekella purchased 27,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $44,043.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,218.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JOANN

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JOANN by 86.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in JOANN by 141.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in JOANN by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in JOANN by 22.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in JOANN by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JOANN

(Get Free Report)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. The company products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; pillow forms; stuffing, batting, and foams; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.