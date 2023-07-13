NOV Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,616 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,353% compared to the typical volume of 180 put options.

NOV Stock Up 2.3 %

NOV stock opened at $18.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. NOV has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $24.83.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. NOV had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NOV will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOV Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NOV

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. NOV’s payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NOV by 684.3% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 69,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 60,290 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in NOV by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 36,345 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 11,580 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NOV in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NOV in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,435,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in NOV by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,398,280 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $285,024,000 after purchasing an additional 154,667 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of NOV from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NOV from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of NOV from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Further Reading

