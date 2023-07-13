Investors Purchase High Volume of Kirkland’s Call Options (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 9,808 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,683% compared to the typical volume of 550 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Kirkland’s from $2.50 to $2.75 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Kirkland’s from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kirkland’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kirkland’s

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Kirkland’s by 75,575.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kirkland’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Kirkland’s by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Kirkland’s by 717.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland’s Stock Performance

Shares of Kirkland’s stock opened at $2.86 on Thursday. Kirkland’s has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $7.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 118.19%. The firm had revenue of $96.88 million during the quarter.

About Kirkland’s

(Get Free Report)

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.