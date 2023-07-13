Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of SIGA Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,200 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,438% compared to the typical daily volume of 78 call options.

SIGA Technologies Stock Performance

SIGA Technologies stock opened at $5.10 on Thursday. SIGA Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99. The stock has a market cap of $363.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.18.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.32 million during the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 20.68%. As a group, analysts predict that SIGA Technologies will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIGA Technologies Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGA. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 6.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 39.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 87,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 24,550 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 55.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,222 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 44,801 shares during the period. 44.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

