StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.66 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average of $0.82. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $1.59.

Get Titan Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Titan Pharmaceuticals

In other Titan Pharmaceuticals news, CEO David E. Lazar sold 3,388,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $4,168,349.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTNP. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 204,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.