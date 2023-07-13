StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.66 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average of $0.82. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $1.59.
Insider Transactions at Titan Pharmaceuticals
In other Titan Pharmaceuticals news, CEO David E. Lazar sold 3,388,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $4,168,349.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.
