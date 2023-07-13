Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Receives $15.08 Average Price Target from Analysts

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.80.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KTOS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 10th.
Insider Activity at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 105,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,576,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,855. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total value of $360,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 347,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,004,388.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 105,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,576,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,855. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,614 shares of company stock valued at $2,505,175 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance
Shares of KTOS stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.64 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.66. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $16.23.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $231.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.
Featured Stories
