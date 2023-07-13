First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.20.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FIBK. Stephens reduced their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Insider Transactions at First Interstate BancSystem

In other news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 26,250 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $610,837.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 980,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,826,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Marcy D. Mutch acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.59 per share, with a total value of $127,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 45,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,992.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $610,837.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 980,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,826,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 19,150 shares of company stock valued at $496,209 and have sold 193,000 shares valued at $4,472,582. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Up 2.7 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 116.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,747,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163,577 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 61.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,462 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 152.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,344,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,221 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 160.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,707,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,427 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 5,962.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,252,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $24.36 on Friday. First Interstate BancSystem has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $46.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.23.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.28). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $255.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.36%.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Stories

