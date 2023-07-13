Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Receives C$17.07 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$17.07.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PEY shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peyto Exploration & Development

In other news, Senior Officer Derick Nathan Czember sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.11, for a total transaction of C$119,988.00. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Down 0.3 %

Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at C$11.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1-year low of C$9.71 and a 1-year high of C$15.29. The stock has a market cap of C$2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.05.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C($0.03). Peyto Exploration & Development had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of C$278.33 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 1.8557214 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peyto Exploration & Development Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.35%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

