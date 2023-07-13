Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.71.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Kosmos Energy from $10.75 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kosmos Energy news, Director Deanna L. Goodwin sold 112,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $749,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,869.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kosmos Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 143.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 50.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 33.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,054 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KOS opened at $6.53 on Friday. Kosmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.86.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 51.10%. The business had revenue of $393.87 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

