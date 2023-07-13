Analysts Set Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) PT at $39.83

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.83.

CATY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush cut their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $34.02 on Friday. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $27.24 and a one year high of $47.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 37.58%. The business had revenue of $299.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard Sun purchased 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $213,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,025. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cathay General Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 8.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 8.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter worth $2,136,000. Institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

