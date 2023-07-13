Critical Comparison: Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) versus SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG)

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) and SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.5% of Banco Bradesco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.5% of SB Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Banco Bradesco shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of SB Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Banco Bradesco and SB Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Bradesco $35.24 billion 1.02 $4.06 billion $0.31 10.85 SB Financial Group $57.34 million 1.59 $12.52 million $1.72 7.67

Profitability

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than SB Financial Group. SB Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco Bradesco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Banco Bradesco and SB Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Bradesco 9.54% 11.66% 1.02% SB Financial Group 18.68% 9.89% 0.90%

Volatility and Risk

Banco Bradesco has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SB Financial Group has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Banco Bradesco and SB Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Bradesco 0 5 4 0 2.44 SB Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Banco Bradesco currently has a consensus target price of $11.93, indicating a potential upside of 254.38%. Given Banco Bradesco’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Banco Bradesco is more favorable than SB Financial Group.

Dividends

Banco Bradesco pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. SB Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Banco Bradesco pays out 12.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SB Financial Group pays out 30.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Banco Bradesco has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Banco Bradesco beats SB Financial Group on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Bradesco

(Get Free Report)

Banco Bradesco S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services. Banco Bradesco S.A. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

About SB Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

SB Financial Group, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans. The company also provides automatic teller machine, personal and corporate trust, commercial leasing, bank credit card, safe deposit box rental, internet banking, private client group, and other personalized banking products and services; and various trust and financial services comprising asset management services for individuals and corporate employee benefit plans, as well as brokerage services. In addition, it sells insurance products to retail and commercial customers. The company was formerly known as Rurban Financial Corp. and changed its name to SB Financial Group, Inc. in April 2013. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Defiance, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.