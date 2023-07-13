Reviewing TomTom (TMOAY) and Its Peers

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY – Get Free Report) is one of 307 public companies in the “Software—Application” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare TomTom to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares TomTom and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TomTom N/A N/A N/A TomTom Competitors -32.01% -238.50% -8.09%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TomTom and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TomTom N/A N/A 69.72 TomTom Competitors $415.00 million -$11.51 million 555.87

Analyst Recommendations

TomTom’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than TomTom. TomTom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for TomTom and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TomTom 0 0 0 0 N/A TomTom Competitors 442 1792 3950 23 2.57

As a group, “Software—Application” companies have a potential upside of 31.79%. Given TomTom’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TomTom has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.7% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.3% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TomTom competitors beat TomTom on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About TomTom

(Get Free Report)

TomTom NV is engaged in the developing of location technology including maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Location Technology and Consumer. The Location Technology segment is involved in the developing and selling of location based application components, such as maps, services and navigation software to customers in different market segments. The Consumer segment generates revenue from the sale of portable navigation devices and mobile applications. The company was founded by Pieter Andreas Geelen, Harold Goddijn, Corinne Danièle Goddijn-Vigreux, and Peter-Frans Pauwels in 1991 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

