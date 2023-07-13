Head to Head Comparison: Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) vs. Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI)

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) and Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.8% of Dynatrace shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of Golden Matrix Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Dynatrace shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.5% of Golden Matrix Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Dynatrace and Golden Matrix Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynatrace 0 7 15 0 2.68 Golden Matrix Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Dynatrace presently has a consensus target price of $50.38, indicating a potential downside of 7.01%. Golden Matrix Group has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 81.00%. Given Golden Matrix Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Golden Matrix Group is more favorable than Dynatrace.

This table compares Dynatrace and Golden Matrix Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynatrace 9.32% 10.81% 6.27% Golden Matrix Group -5.44% -7.17% -6.41%

Volatility and Risk

Dynatrace has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Matrix Group has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dynatrace and Golden Matrix Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynatrace $1.16 billion 13.61 $107.96 million $0.37 146.43 Golden Matrix Group $39.76 million 2.01 -$250,000.00 ($0.05) -44.20

Dynatrace has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Matrix Group. Golden Matrix Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dynatrace, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dynatrace beats Golden Matrix Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc. provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences. The company also offers implementation, consulting, and training services. Dynatrace, Inc. markets its products through a combination of direct sales team and a network of partners, including resellers, system integrators, and managed service providers. It serves customers in various industries comprising banking, insurance, retail, manufacturing, travel, and software. The company operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Dynatrace, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Golden Matrix Group

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region and Europe. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers. The company also provides services and resells third party gaming content to licensed online gaming distributors. Its platform is accessed through desktop and mobile applications. The company was formerly known as Source Gold Corp. and changed its name to Golden Matrix Group, Inc. in April 2016. Golden Matrix Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

