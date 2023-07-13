Head-To-Head Contrast: MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO) and Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT)

MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO – Get Free Report) and Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MicroCloud Hologram and Cyxtera Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MicroCloud Hologram $54.88 million 3.11 -$20.32 million N/A N/A Cyxtera Technologies $760.30 million 0.02 -$355.10 million ($3.56) -0.02

MicroCloud Hologram has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cyxtera Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MicroCloud Hologram N/A -102.48% -52.92% Cyxtera Technologies -84.13% -116.69% -15.77%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of MicroCloud Hologram shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.2% of Cyxtera Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

MicroCloud Hologram has a beta of 4.43, indicating that its stock price is 343% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyxtera Technologies has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MicroCloud Hologram and Cyxtera Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MicroCloud Hologram 0 0 0 0 N/A Cyxtera Technologies 2 3 3 0 2.13

Cyxtera Technologies has a consensus price target of $4.82, indicating a potential upside of 7,042.86%. Given Cyxtera Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cyxtera Technologies is more favorable than MicroCloud Hologram.

Summary

MicroCloud Hologram beats Cyxtera Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MicroCloud Hologram

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. engages in the research and development, and application of holographic technology. Its holographic technology services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). The company provides its holographic technology services to its customers worldwide. It also provides holographic digital twin technology services and has a proprietary holographic digital twin technology resource library. Its holographic digital twin technology resource library captures shapes and objects in 3D holographic form by utilizing a combination of holographic digital twin software, digital content, spatial data-driven data science, holographic digital cloud algorithm, and holographic 3D capture technology. In addition, it distributes holographic hardware. MicroCloud Hologram Inc. is based in Shenzhen, China.

About Cyxtera Technologies

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

