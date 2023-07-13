Reviewing United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA) and Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX)

United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Free Report) and Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares United Maritime and Odyssey Marine Exploration’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get United Maritime alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Maritime N/A N/A N/A Odyssey Marine Exploration 127.57% N/A -31.19%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United Maritime and Odyssey Marine Exploration’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Maritime $22.78 million 1.08 $37.49 million N/A N/A Odyssey Marine Exploration $1.34 million 56.55 -$23.14 million N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

United Maritime has higher revenue and earnings than Odyssey Marine Exploration.

1.0% of United Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.9% of Odyssey Marine Exploration shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Odyssey Marine Exploration shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for United Maritime and Odyssey Marine Exploration, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A Odyssey Marine Exploration 0 0 1 0 3.00

Odyssey Marine Exploration has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 96.85%. Given Odyssey Marine Exploration’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Odyssey Marine Exploration is more favorable than United Maritime.

Summary

Odyssey Marine Exploration beats United Maritime on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Maritime

(Get Free Report)

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, specializing in seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of one LR2 tanker vessel, three Capesize dry bulk vessels, one Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel, and one Panamax dry bulk vessel with an aggregate cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 795,812 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.

About Odyssey Marine Exploration

(Get Free Report)

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor mineral resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for United Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.