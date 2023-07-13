Financial Contrast: Concierge Technologies (CNCG) and Its Rivals

Concierge Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNCG – Get Free Report) is one of 1,203 publicly-traded companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Concierge Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.2% of Concierge Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.6% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Concierge Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Concierge Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concierge Technologies N/A N/A N/A Concierge Technologies Competitors 370.46% 7.83% 5.00%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Concierge Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Concierge Technologies Competitors 1052 4588 6002 82 2.44

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Concierge Technologies and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 86.29%. Given Concierge Technologies’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Concierge Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Concierge Technologies and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Concierge Technologies N/A N/A -628.51 Concierge Technologies Competitors $211.95 million -$7.59 million 1.78

Concierge Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Concierge Technologies. Concierge Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Concierge Technologies competitors beat Concierge Technologies on 8 of the 8 factors compared.

About Concierge Technologies

Concierge Technologies, Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of financial services, food manufacturing, security systems, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: U.S.A. Investment Fund Management, U.S.A. Beauty Products, New Zealand Food Industry, and Canada Security Alarm Systems. The Company was founded on August 18, 1993 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

