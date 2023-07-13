Financial Analysis: PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) and Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) and Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PTC Therapeutics and Regulus Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PTC Therapeutics 1 5 5 0 2.36 Regulus Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

PTC Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $52.93, indicating a potential upside of 31.84%. Regulus Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 516.35%. Given Regulus Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Regulus Therapeutics is more favorable than PTC Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PTC Therapeutics $698.80 million 4.26 -$559.02 million ($7.89) -5.09 Regulus Therapeutics $10.01 million 2.84 -$28.32 million ($1.82) -0.80

This table compares PTC Therapeutics and Regulus Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Regulus Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PTC Therapeutics. PTC Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regulus Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PTC Therapeutics and Regulus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PTC Therapeutics -74.14% N/A -34.13% Regulus Therapeutics N/A -81.02% -60.46%

Volatility & Risk

PTC Therapeutics has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regulus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.5% of Regulus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of PTC Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Regulus Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Regulus Therapeutics beats PTC Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PTC Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy in the European Economic Area and the United States, as well as to treat nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in Brazil and Russia; commercializes Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases in Latin America and the Caribbean; and markets Evrysdi for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy in adults and children two months and older in Brazil. The company's splicing platform includes PTC518, which is being developed for the treatment of Huntington's disease; bio-e platform, such as vatiquinone and utreloxastat; metabolic platform comprising sepiapterin; gene therapy platform, including an asset targeting Friedreich ataxia; oncology platform, such as Unesbulin; and other multi-platform. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., as well as the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to advance drug discovery and development research in regenerative medicine; and Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. to commercialize Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases in Latin America and the Caribbean. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.

About Regulus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company is also developing a pipeline of preclinical drug products for target organ-selective delivery strategies. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.