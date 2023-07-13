Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 41,267 call options on the company. This is an increase of 29% compared to the average volume of 32,017 call options.
Beyond Meat Trading Up 13.5 %
Shares of BYND opened at $17.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.48. Beyond Meat has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $44.59.
Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $92.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.58) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BYND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.18.
About Beyond Meat
Beyond Meat, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.
