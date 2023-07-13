Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 41,267 call options on the company. This is an increase of 29% compared to the average volume of 32,017 call options.

Beyond Meat Trading Up 13.5 %

Shares of BYND opened at $17.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.48. Beyond Meat has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $44.59.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $92.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.58) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beyond Meat

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 206.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter worth $127,000. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BYND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.18.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

See Also

