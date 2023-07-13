Traders Purchase High Volume of Activision Blizzard Call Options (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 164,112 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 116% compared to the typical daily volume of 75,840 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ATVI. BNP Paribas upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James cut Activision Blizzard to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Activision Blizzard

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,281,304.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 140.4% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $90.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.50. Activision Blizzard has a 52 week low of $70.94 and a 52 week high of $92.91. The stock has a market cap of $70.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.42.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

See Also

