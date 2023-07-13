Bank of America Trims Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Target Price to $158.00

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $159.00 to $158.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veritiv in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Veritiv Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VRTV opened at $127.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.83. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.16. Veritiv has a 52 week low of $94.50 and a 52 week high of $161.84.

Veritiv Dividend Announcement

Veritiv ( NYSE:VRTV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter. Veritiv had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 42.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that Veritiv will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Veritiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.87%.

Institutional Trading of Veritiv

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,275,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,014,000 after buying an additional 13,680 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veritiv by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 939,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,572,000 after buying an additional 21,735 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 522,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Veritiv by 59.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 255,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,105,000 after buying an additional 95,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Veritiv by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,476,000 after acquiring an additional 10,611 shares during the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, facility solutions, and print based products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Packaging, Facility Solutions, and Print segments. The Packaging segment provides packaging product materials within flexible, corrugated and fiber, ancillary packaging, rigid, and equipment categories.

Recommended Stories

