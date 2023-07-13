XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $18.10 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on XPEV. Bank of America increased their price objective on XPeng from $9.80 to $11.70 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of XPeng from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. BOCOM International lowered shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on XPeng from $8.92 to $7.21 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.16.

Get XPeng alerts:

XPeng Stock Performance

NYSE:XPEV opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. XPeng has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $30.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). XPeng had a negative return on equity of 25.80% and a negative net margin of 41.74%. The company had revenue of $587.31 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that XPeng will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEV. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in XPeng in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in XPeng during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of XPeng by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 1,850.0% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of XPeng by 50.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPeng

(Get Free Report)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.