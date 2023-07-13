Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Vipshop from $18.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $15.20 to $17.80 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vipshop from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Vipshop from $12.50 to $14.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.30 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Vipshop Stock Up 3.5 %

Vipshop stock opened at $16.77 on Tuesday. Vipshop has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $18.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.25. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vipshop

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vipshop will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 6,930.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Vipshop by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the period. 44.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

