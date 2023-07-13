Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) PT Raised to $170.00 at Mizuho

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Mizuho from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on UHS. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group restated an “assumes” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

NYSE:UHS opened at $153.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.58 and its 200-day moving average is $139.71. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $82.50 and a 52-week high of $158.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.29.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $439,733.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,508 shares in the company, valued at $779,547.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total value of $226,195.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $715,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $439,733.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,547.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,697 shares of company stock valued at $10,547,996. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Universal Health Services by 90.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,486 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 121,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,093,000 after buying an additional 54,108 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $449,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

