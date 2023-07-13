Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TRTN. TheStreet cut Triton International from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Triton International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. CJS Securities lowered Triton International to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Triton International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Get Triton International alerts:

Triton International Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TRTN opened at $84.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.67. Triton International has a 1 year low of $52.31 and a 1 year high of $84.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $397.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.60 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 42.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Triton International will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRTN. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Triton International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Triton International by 1.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Triton International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 49,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Triton International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in Triton International by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

About Triton International

(Get Free Report)

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.