Toast (NYSE:TOST) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Toast from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stephens assumed coverage on Toast in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Toast in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Toast in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Toast from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.18.

Toast Trading Up 5.4 %

TOST stock opened at $24.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.92. Toast has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $26.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of -38.12 and a beta of 1.75.

Insider Activity at Toast

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Toast had a negative return on equity of 29.74% and a negative net margin of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Toast will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $10,465,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Toast news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $10,465,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Michael Matlock sold 6,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $104,521.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,462.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,619,583 shares of company stock worth $55,570,306. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Toast by 365.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Toast by 277.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Toast by 2,196.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Toast during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Toast by 95.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

About Toast

(Get Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

Further Reading

