Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,300.00.

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $159.29 on Monday. Toyota Motor has a 52-week low of $130.07 and a 52-week high of $169.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.09.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.24. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $73.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.77 billion. Research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor will post 16.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TM. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor by 131.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Toyota Motor during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 98.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period.



Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

