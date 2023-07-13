Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) PT Lowered to C$68.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Benchmark raised their price target on Teck Resources from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Teck Resources from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.42.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Price Performance

Shares of TECK stock opened at $42.02 on Monday. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $24.72 and a 1-year high of $49.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.77 and its 200 day moving average is $41.24. The company has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.01). Teck Resources had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Research analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $632,000. High Ground Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,743,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,403,000. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teck Resources

(Get Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.