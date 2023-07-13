Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

SYF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SYF opened at $34.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $40.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.21.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 14.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 853.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,471,000 after buying an additional 5,566,481 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth $151,220,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 151.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,764,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,160 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth $61,172,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 331.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,894,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.