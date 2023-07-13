Xenon Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 4,063 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,362% compared to the average daily volume of 165 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XENE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ XENE opened at $38.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.37. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $30.99 and a 52-week high of $43.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 62,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $2,419,756.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $232,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 62,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $2,419,756.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $232,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 31,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $1,310,833.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,660.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,004.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $88,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Further Reading

