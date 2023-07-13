Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 17,748 call options on the company. This is an increase of 6,623% compared to the average daily volume of 264 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rover Group

In other news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,108,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,543,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rover Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROVR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Rover Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Rover Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Rover Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Rover Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Rover Group Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ROVR opened at $5.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.80 and a beta of 1.53. Rover Group has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $5.29.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $41.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.95 million. Rover Group had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Rover Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rover Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.29.

Rover Group Company Profile

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

